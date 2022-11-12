Mary Elizabeth Palmer - Ware Shoals

Mary Elizabeth Palmer, 78. of Hembree Road, loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at her home.
Born in Ware Shoals, she was a daughter of the late Julian Bruce and Maude Hill Palmer. She was a member of Mt. Gallagher Baptist Church. She was a registered cosmetologist and was former owner of A Touch of Class of Ware Shoals.
Surviving are a son, Curt Brown of Waterloo, a daughter, Ronda Prince(Benjie) of Ware Shoals, a brother George Palmer (Pat) of Apopka, FL, a sister Betty Perry of Virginia Beach, VA, four grandchildren, Justin Pulley (Brittany), Trevor Pulley (Christina), Connor Brown, and Grant Brown (Shae), five great-grandchildren, Darryn Pulley, Elliana Pulley, Drake Pulley, Dallas Pulley, and Mason Brown, and three fur babies, Mank, Mena, and Sassy.
She was predeceased by her parents, a sister Annie Lou Davis, and a brother-in-law, Judge James Davis.
Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Mt. Gallagher Baptist Church with Rev. Nathan Wiles and Rev. Dr. Marcus Bishop officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Ronda Prince, 13481 Indian Mound Road, Ware Shoals, and will receive friends from 12 to 1 PM on Wednesday at Mt. Gallagher Baptist Church prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the Laurens County Humane Society, 793 Poplar Street, Clinton, SC 29325. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com