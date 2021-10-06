Mary Emma Hopkins Stallworth - Clinton

Mary Emma Hopkins Stallworth, of 306 W. Walnut Street, Clinton, SC died Monday morning, October 4th, 2021.
She was born March 17, 1934 in Lufkin, Texas a daughter of the late Rev. Fredrick Anderson Hopkins and Annie Hamiter Hopkins.
Mary grew up in York, SC and graduated from Winthrop College in 1956. She married Rev. Dr. Thomas Aurelius Stallworth on June 16, 1956 at First Presbyterian Church, York, SC. They lived in Decatur, Georgia while Tom finished Columbia Seminary; Rome, Georgia where Tom served as pastorate at First Presbyterian Church; and settled in Clinton, SC in 1959 where they raised their family in the Presbyterian College community. Mary worked at the Presbyterian College Library. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Clinton since 1959. Tom and Mary enjoyed traveling, taking many trips overseas. She enjoyed gourmet cooking, entertaining, cheering on the Blue Hose and spending time with family in their Montreat, NC home.
She is survived by two children, Andy Stallworth of Charleston, SC and Anne Stallworth Ballenger of Taylors, SC; three granddaughters, Catherine Brice Stallworth of Charleston, SC, Mary Frances Ballenger Weed (Banks) of Powdersville, SC and Cooper Marie Ballenger Santiago (Francisco) of Greenville, SC; and one great granddaughter Emerson Hopkins Weed. Mary’s surviving siblings are Anne Ramsay Hopkins Melton of Laurinburg NC, and Robert Hamiter Hopkins (Cathie) of Rock Hill, SC, two nephews, Chris Hopkins of Rock Hill, SC; Jonathan Hopkins of Charlotte, NC; and niece, Catherine Garside (Mark) of Columbia, SC.
A Memorial Service will be conducted by Rev. Robert Brozina on Friday, October 8th, 2021 at 2:00 PM in First Presbyterian Church of Clinton. The service will be live-streamed and may be viewed by accessing the churches website. The family will greet friends following service in church fellowship hall.
The Stallworth family wants to thank Homecare Assistant of South Carolina for the years of dedicated care for their mom. Willie Mae Fortson, Patsy Brooks and Andrea McGee loved and cared for Mary with the utmost dedication.
Memorials may be made to the Thomas A. Stallworth Scholarship at Presbyterian College, 503 S. Broad St., Clinton, SC 29325 or to a charity of one's choice