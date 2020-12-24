Mary Frances Dunaway, age 77, widow of Luther H. “Buddy” Dunaway, Jr. passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Selina, Kansas and was a daughter of the late, Leo Joseph Rock and Ella Mae Reddick Rock.
She was retired from Clinton Mills and was a member of the Lydia Pentecostal Holiness Church where she was a former Sunday school teacher.
Mrs. Dunaway is survived by her two sons, Luther H. “Toby” Dunaway, III of Clinton and Bobby L. Dunaway and wife, Rose of Elberton, GA; two grandchildren, Jacqueline Dunaway Pearson and husband, Joshua, Aaron Dunaway and wife, Allie; and great grandchildren, Drayton and Robert Pearson and her niece, Lori Dunaway Bass,
In addition to her husband and her parents she is predeceased by a sister, Wanda Elizabeth Rock Dunaway. and a brother, James Leo Rock.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, December 28, 2020 at the Lydia Pentecostal Holiness Church at 2:00 PM with burial at Rosemont Cemetery in Clinton. The family respectfully request if you plan to attend to please be mindful of Social Distancing Practices and to also please wear a face covering.