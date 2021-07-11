Mary Frances Orr Gibbs - Columbia

Our mother was always a morning person and early Friday morning she made her journey to join her Lord, husband, parents, brother, and many friends.
Born in Laurens, SC, she was the daughter of Beauford David Orr and Mary Moore Orr Smith. She was the widow of Charles Wiley Gibbs, Sr.
She is survived by her four children: Anne Sutton, Jan Gibbs, Joyce Gibbs, and Charles Gibbs; son-in-law Mac Sutton and daughter in law Debbie Gibbs; 8 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
As a U.S. Navy spouse, she lived in several states (plus Panama), visited more, then returned to her home state of South Carolina. She was always a Gamecock. She considered her family her greatest accomplishment. Every place she lived she found her house of worship and was always an active, loyal, and dedicated member.
Additionally she spent many years in community activities centered on helping the less fortunate.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday July 17, 2021; Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, Laurens SC. The Reverend Dr. Michael McCracken of First Presbyterian Church of Laurens, SC will lead the remembrance.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to any charity of your choice. Our mother had a special interest in Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, Laurens SC; Oliver Gospel Mission, Columbia SC; and Meals on Wheels.
