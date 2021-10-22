Mary Holmes Tiller - Clinton

Mary Holmes Tiller, age 100, formerly of 312 Nottingham Rd., passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Presbyterian Home in Clinton, SC.
She was born November 30, 1920 in Lanford, SC, and was a daughter of the late Arch Rhett and Carrie Thomas Holmes of Lanford, SC. She was predeceased by two husbands, James N. Tiller of 42 years and, Theodore Ivey of 12 years. She retired from CNNGA at the age of 73 with 33 1/2 years of service. Mrs. Ivey was a member of Broad Street United Methodist Church and was a former member of the Reddick Sunday School class, United Methodist women, VIMS and church prayer chain.
She is survived by her son, Ron Tiller (Becky); her daughter, Linda Pitts (Billy); a step-son, Lon Ivey; grandchildren, Kelley Brewer (Scott), Rhett Tiller, Billy Pitts (Meredith), Jeff Pitts (Lou); great-grandchildren, J.T. Pitts, Elizabeth Gioia (Josh), Brandon Pitts, Kendall Pitts (Molly), Rylan Pitts, Landon Pitts, Sarah Katherine Brewer, Hannah Marshall (Chris), Amanda Brewer, and Ben McElrath (Shelly); great-great grandchildren, Sophia Gioia, Matthew Gioia, Ivey Gioia, Hunter Tiller, Charlie McElrath, Norah Grant, and Emmarie Kent.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was predeceased by her two brothers, Claude Holmes and Otis Holmes; step-son, Ted Ivey, Jr.; and her step-great granddaughter, Danielle Ivey; step-great-grandson, Christian Ivey.
Funeral Services will be held, Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 3 PM at Broad Street United Methodist Church with burial to take place at Lanford Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Broad Street United Methodist Church, Cunningham Center from 2-3 PM.
Memorials may be made to Broad Street United Methodist Church, 310 N. Broad Street, Clinton, SC 29325.