Mary Jones Harden - Laurens

Mrs. Mary Jones Harden, age 90, was the oldest of eight children born to the late Elizabeth Briggs Jones and Douglas Jones, Sr., born in Laurens County, South Carolina, on March 24, 1930. She was the wife of the late James Robert Harden, Sr.
At an early age, she joined New Grove Baptist Church of Laurens South Carolina, where she was the former President of the Missionary Board, a Member of the Senior Choir, Counts Gospel Choir and Sunday School. She also served as a member of the Women's Home Aid Society Lodge #66. She was a past employee of Bailey's Nursing Home and retired as a Certified Nursing Assistant from National Health Care (NHC) Corporation Clinton, South Carolina.
In addition to her husband and parent, she was precede in death by her daughter; Cynthia Barron; siblings: Douglas Jones, Jr. Betty Watts, William (Blow) Jones, Lonnie Jones and Rachel Armstrong; and grandson: Anthony Nelson. Mary transitioned into Eternal Rest on April 5, 2020~To everything there is a season, a time for every matter under heaven, a time to be born, and a time to die, Ecclesiastes 3:1-2a.
Her pride and joy was her family. Left to cherish fond memories, she survived by her daughter; Joann (Floyd) Nelson of Greenville, South Carolina, Son; James (Doneither) Harden, Jr., of Simpsonville, South Carolina; her 9 grandchildren; Bernard (Denise) Nelson, Kenneth Nelson, Tasha Barron, Charrise Barron, Tonya Nelson, Shavon (Percy) Wyatt, Barry (Julie) Barron, Tiffany Harden and James M. Harden, 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters: Margaret Kirk of Spartanburg, South Carolina and Carolyn Jones Blakely of Laurens, South Carolina and two sisters-in-law: Ruby Jones of Laurens, South Carolina and Ann Jones of Greenville, South Carolina.