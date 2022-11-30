Mary Lou Fuller - Laurens

Ms. Mary Lou Fuller, age 72, of 137 Washington Street, Laurens, South Carolina, passed away on Saturday, November 26,2022 at her home.
She is survived by four sons, Michael Johnson, Larry B. Johnson, Benjamin L, Burton, Kenneth A. (Latonya) Burton; three daughters; Sandrina L. Bowman, Charmissa (Shuroy) Pearson, Terrell L. (Trent) Nichols ;fourteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and two brothers, Sammy (Carrol) Bryant, and Willie Johnson.
Funeral services for Ms. Mary Lou Fuller will be held 3:00 pm Saturday, December 3,2022 at White Plains Baptist Church, Laurens with Dr. Johnny L. Johnson, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the church cemetery.
The family is at the home of her son Kenneth and LaTonya Burton 834 Lonesome Dove Road Cross Hill, South Carolina.
Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.