Mrs. Mary M. Cheek, age 83, of 2307 Eichelberger Road, Gray Court, S.C. passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at her home.
She is survived by her son Kendall (LaToya) Cheek; two daughter, Dorothy (John) Leake, and Evelyn Cheek; eight grandchildren, Andre Leake, Tarian Leake, Joshua Leake, Latravious Cheek, Keliyah Cheek, LaBrandon Cheek, two grandson reared in the home, Brandon Cheek, Jamar Cheek; seven great grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four brothers, Joseph Mims, Melvin McKinnley, Marvin McKinnley, and Clyde (Elizabeth) McKinnley; one sister, Mildred (Jimmy) Sherman; one special and dedicated niece Bobbie Jean Reid. A host many other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be held on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Beaverdam Baptist Church in Enoree, S.C. with Dr. O.T. Hill officiating, and Reverend Carlton Austin presiding, burial to follow in the Westview Memorial Park in Laurens.
The family is at the home. The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.