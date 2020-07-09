Mary Putnam Shaw - Gray Court

Ms. Mary Putman Shaw, 80 of 5740 Greenpond Road, Gray Court , South Carolina passed away on Tuesday, July 07, 2020.
She was born in Laurens County on February 7, 1940 to the late James W. Putman and the late Lottie Mae Jones Putman.
She is survived by her children, Faye Shaw Brown, Willie J. Shaw, Linda Shaw Butler, Janice Shaw Redmond, Sarah Shaw Allen, John Wesley Shaw; brothers, J.W. Putman, Roosevelt Putman, Clay Putman; sisters, Juanita Sullian, Joan Stoddard, and Edith Putman; sixteen grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchidren; and a host of relatives and friends.
Graveside Services for Ms. Mary Putman Shaw will held 1:00pm, Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Center Rabun Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Albert Blandin officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the church cemetery. The family is at the home.
Beasley Funeral Home, Fountain Inn is in charge of arrangements