Mary Shaw Anderson - Laurens

Mary Shaw Anderson, 89, formerly of Charleston, SC, died peacefully on October 6, 2021, in her home in Laurens, SC. She was surrounded by the love of her family.
Mary was born November 21, 1931 in Atlanta, GA, daughter of the late Bulmer and Alma Shaw. She is preceded in death by her devoted husband, Tom Brooks Anderson in 1992, her dear twin sister, Martha Griffith in 2009 and her son-in-law, Stuart Langston in 2017.
She met Tom Anderson at the Fort Sumter Hotel in Charleston, SC while Mary ran the hotel’s catering department. Each of them brought two children to their blended family and then had two more, for a total of six (6) children. They continued their work in the hospitality field, owning restaurants and catering businesses, while also traveling the world, until Tom’s death in 1992. They were immensely proud of all of their children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving children, including: her son Gary Jackson (Rhonda) of Westminster, SC; daughter, Kathy Langston (Stuart) of Goose Creek, SC; daughter Susan Anderson (Susannah) of Atlanta, GA; daughter Julie Anderson, mom’s faithful caregiver in her last years, of Laurens, SC; daughter, Lanny Pruitt (Terry) of Spartanburg, SC; son Skip Anderson (Joanne) of Columbia, SC; bonus daughter, Amber Watkins of Laurens, SC; her grandchildren: Scott Matthews, Jamie Walker, Kyle Walker, Amy Huller, Todd Jackson, Caroline Pruitt, AnnaBrook Anderson, LauraKate McAllister and McKinley Werts; her nieces: Terri Stephens, Becky Long and Cindy Ledford.
Special thanks for the tender and compassionate care from Health Related Home Care and Homestead Hospice.
A celebration of her life will be held at the graveside at Live Oak Memorial Gardens in Charleston, SC on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 12:00 pm.
