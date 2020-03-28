Mary Thelma Scott - Clinton

Mary Thelma Scott, of 103 Harold's Park Drive in Clinton, South Carolina, departed this life on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Laurens County Hospice house of Clinton, South Carolina. She was born on January 15, 1924 in Newberry County to the late Rosa Young and Robert Leake.
She attended the public schools of Newberry County prior to leaving to assist her family at home. She was a lifetime member of Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church, formerly of Joanna, South Carolina, now located in Laurens, South Carolina.
After thirty-one years of dedicated employment of the dining room staff, Mary retired from Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina.
Mrs. Scott was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Scott, Sr; two eldest children, Henry Davis, Jr. and Bertha Jeanette Davis Leake; one grandchild, Jacqueline Davis; four siblings: Azaleen, John Henry and Emma Robinson, and Marie Reeder.
She leaves behind to cherish fond memories her four sons, Richard Scott, Jr. of Cross Hill, SC, Robert Lee Scott of Simpsonville, SC, Sheppard (Ethel) Wallace Scott of the home, and Alviin (Gennie) Scott of Clinton, SC; two grandchildren reared in the home, Lisa Tribble and Sonny Davis both of Clinton, SC; fourteen grandchildren; forty-five great grandchildren; twenty-eight great-great grandchildren; four special grandchildren: Tracy Boyce, Whitney Scott, Dessie Neely and Sabrina Johnson; her brother, Reverend James "JJ" Robinson of Abbeville, SC; sisters-in-law, Carrie Bell Robinson of Clinton, SC and Mary Bell Sanders of Alexandria, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Thelma Scott, please visit our floral store.