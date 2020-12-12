Mary Wyatt Patterson, age 87, widow of Paul Patterson, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Lexington Medical Center.
She was born in Etna, GA and was the daughter of the late Robert R. Wyatt and Martha C. Wyatt.
Mrs. Patterson or “Granny” as everyone knew her, was a woman that welcomed anyone into her home with open arms. She cooked wonderful dinners, and anyone and everyone was welcomed to eat. Nobody left hungry. Her happiness was contagious, and she always had a smile on her face. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, tending her flower beds, sewing, crocheting, painting and crafts. She was the definition of love.
Mrs. Patterson is survived by her children, Norman “Binky” Patterson and Judy P. Lawson (Stanley); her grandsons, Stan Lawson (Christy), Anthony Lawson (Katie), Matthew Patterson (Hannah), and Kevin Patterson; her great-grandchildren, Hannah, Noah, and Emma Lawson, Lynzie and Wyatt Patterson; and honorary daughter, Yvonne Reed.
In addition to her husband and her parents, Mrs. Patterson is predeceased by her brothers, William Wyatt, Billy Wyatt, Melvin Wyatt and Nathan Wyatt; and her sister, Joyce Wyatt Summer.
A private graveside service will be held for Mrs. Patterson at Rosemont Cemetery in Clinton.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Make A Wish, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400 Phoenix, AZ 85016 and St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Mrs. Patterson’s body will be available for viewing Saturday, December 12th at Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.
