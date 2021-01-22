Mattie B. Hill Fuller - Clinton

Mrs. Mattie B. Hill Fuller was born in Laurens County, South Carolina on November 15, 1922 to the late William and Malinda Hill.
She attended the public schools of Laurens County where she was a graduate of Bell Street High School in Clinton, South Carolina. She furthered her education and graduated from Allen University in Columbia, South Carolina.
At an early age, Mattie lovingly called Mat, accepted Christ as her personal savior and joined Friendship AMEC Church in Clinton, South Carolina where she was a loyal and faithful member. She was the eldest member and mother of the church.
She was employed as a teacher for over twenty-five years at Midway Elementary School in Cross Hill, South Carolina. Also, after many years of employment, she retired from the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs at the Whitten Center Center campus in Clinton, South Carolina.
In addition to her parents, Mattie was preceded in death by her husband, James Fuller, Sr.; her daughter, Sandra Fuller; and two brothers: George Hill, Sr. and Thomas Hill.
On Monday, January 18, 2021, Mrs. Mattie B. Hill Fuller departed this life at her home in Clinton, South Carolina and went home to be with the Lord at the age of ninety-eight.
Mattie was the "Matriarch" of the family. She was always willing to to help others and provided guidance and advice to family, friends, and young people. She selflessly gave of her time and support to help others.
Mat leaves to cherish her fond loving memories, a dutiful and faithful daughter, Mattie Dillard of Clinton, SC; a son, James (Kathy) Fuller of Columbia, SC; three grandchildren: David Dillard of Laurens, SC, James Fuller, III of Cary, NC, and Justina Fuller of Florence, SC; one great granddaughter, D' Miya Dillard of Simpson, SC; one niece; four nephews; a neighbor, Mrs. Rubye Smith; and a host of loving relatives and friends all of whom grieve her departure, but rejoice that she is resting with the Lord.