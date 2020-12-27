Mrs. Mattie Bell Pitts Anderson, age 92, of Smyrna Hill Road passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020. She is survived by her four sons, Cecil Anderson, Charles Elliot (Sheila) Anderson, Willie Edward Anderson, and Phillip Emile (Wanda) Anderson; four daughters, Peggy Jean Anderson, Eyvonne Anderson Rice, Victoria Anderson, and Lucinda Anderson; fourteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and three great- great grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mrs Mattie Bell Pitts Anderson will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 1pm at the CD Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home Laurens, with Reverend Willie Rice officiating and Reverend Sarah Williams presiding, burial will follow in the Smyrna AME Church Cemetery in Waterloo. The family is at the home of her daughter, Ms. Victoria Anderson, Smyrna Hill Road Waterloo, SC. The Beasley Funeral Home Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.