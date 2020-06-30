Mattie Belue Owings, 96, of Laurens passed away on June 30, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Garrison and Mary Pierce Belue and widow of Maurice C. Owings.
She was retired from Regal Textile.
She is survived by two step daughters Margie Williams (Gene) and Shirley Robinson (Earl); five grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00pm Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Landrum SC.
