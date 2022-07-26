Maurice Charles Wilkinson, age 78, of Greenville, SC, husband of Eunice Rogers Wilkinson, passed away, Monday, July 25, 2022, at his home.
He was born January 28, 1944 in Pittsfield, MA, and was a son of the late John Watson and the late Janet Brooks Gallup Wilkinson. He was a graduate of Georgia Tech, receiving his bachelor’s in industrial management. He worked for Torrington Bearing Company as a training manager, retiring after 31 years of service. After retirement, he continued working as a volunteer coordinator with Hospice of Laurens County, and as a career coach and career manager for Lee Hecht Harrison in Greenville. Maurice was a Veteran and served as a Captain in the US Army.
He was a charter member and Ruling Elder of Westminster Presbyterian Church of Clinton and is presently a member of the Mitchell Road Presbyterian Church of Greenville.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Wilkinson is survived by his son, Stephen Charles Wilkinson and wife, Wendy of Simpsonville; his daughter, Rebecca Wilkinson Oliver and her husband, Michael of Simpsonville; his daughter-in-law, Tonya Wilkinson of Bellevue, NE; his brother, John Sheldon Wilkinson of Weslavo, TX; his sister, Linda Wilkinson Grider of Baton Rouge, LA; his grandchildren, Cayce Wilkinson (Josh), Jacob Wilkinson (Gini), Benjamin Wilkinson, Claire Wilkinson, Emma Wilkinson, Abigail Oliver, and Emily Oliver; and his great-granddaughter, Linnea Wilkinson-Graalfs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Kenneth Maurice Wilkinson.
A Memorial Service will be conducted 2 PM, Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Mitchell Road Presbyterian Church of Greenville with Rev. Curtis DuBose officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service in the church commons.
Private burial with military honors will take place, Friday, August 5, 2022 at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a Hospice of one’s choice.