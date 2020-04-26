Maxine Holmes age 73, widow of Jimmy Leon Holmes passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Atrium Health in Charlotte, NC.
She was born in Clinton, SC and was a daughter of the late Henry Estes and Margie Polson Brewer.
Maxine was a singer-performer and enjoyed entertaining family and friends and later in her life became an avid fisherman.
Surviving are her daughter, Sonya Snow and her fiancé, Christopher Doyle of Fort Lawn; a niece raised in the home, Kiley Enlow of Newberry; a sister, Diane Reynolds of Clinton; two grandchildren, Brandon Snow and Joshua Snow; nieces and nephews, Kendall Enlow, M.J. Enlow, Kelly Long, Sandy Reynolds, Jeremy Reynolds, Austin Long, Peyton Long, Autumn Long, Brittany Baker.
In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by a sister, Sherry Long and nephew, Phillip Reynolds.
A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, at 4 P.M. April 28, 2020 at Pinelawn Memory Gardens and social distancing will be observed.
The body will be at the funeral home for viewing by family and friends on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers donations to United Ministries, a food pantry she was fond of located at 500 Academy St, Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com