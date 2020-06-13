Maxwell Hentz Duckett, Sr., age 79, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Hospice of Laurens County.
He was born in Whitmire, SC and was a son of the late Robert Maxwell Duckett and Marion Hentz Duckett. He was a US Army Veteran and after his military service was employed and retired from Monsanto. He was member of Campbell Masonic Lodge. He was an Elder and Former Member of the First Presbyterian Church of Honea Path, and member of Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church.
Mr. Duckett is survived by his two sons, Mac Duckett, Jr. of Clinton and Brian Duckett (Tania) of Fountain Inn; his brother Bill Duckett (Retha) of Whitmire; his sister, Renee Duckett; his five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his brother of Bob Duckett.
Graveside Services will be held Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 2 PM at the Whitmire Cemetery.
