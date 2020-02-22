Meghan Rachel Thornton, age 24, of 19 Flowerwood Drive, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of Derek Franklin and April Michelle Hill Thornton. Meghan was a free-spirited, beautiful young lady who enjoyed the outdoors. She loved all animals and found joy in helping others every chance she got.
Surviving in addition to her parents are her brother, Zachary Derek Thornton of Greer; maternal grandparents, Debra and Robert Hill of Gray Court; paternal grandparents, Phyllis and James Thornton of Hamilton, Ohio; maternal great-grandmother, Ann Seigler of Laurens; aunt, Jennifer Thornton; and uncles, Richard Thornton, Jeff Thornton, Robert Thornton and Chris Hill.
Meghan was predeceased by her maternal great- grandparents, Rick Seigler, Virginia and Carl Hill.
Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel. The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary immediately following the memorial service.
The family will be available at the residence from 12-5 p.m. daily.
Memorials may be made in memory of Meghan to the Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Road, Greenville, S.C. 29607.
