Melbra "Meg" Celesta Dorn Russell - Laurens

Melbra “Meg” Celesta Dorn Russell, age 80, of 414 Frontier Drive and wife of 59 years to Keith Lamar Russell passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
Born in Honea Path, she was a daughter of the late Herbert Lee and Naomi Mullinnix Dorn. A homemaker, she was of the Pentecostal Holiness faith. Mrs. Russell enjoyed being outside enjoying the sun, flowers and her garden.
She is survived by: children, Jackie Riegel of Laurens, Shea Taylor of Laurens, Marty Russell (Amy) of Iva; sisters, Marilyn Smart and Dorothy Roberts both of Laurens; grandchildren, Chase Taylor, Jordan Riegel (Cady), Tyler James, Taeler James (Michael), Peytan Smith (Zack), Maddux Riegel, Brody Russell, Blakely Russell, and Branyon Russell; great grandchildren, Taton, Damaris, Denver, and Ayla.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Sammy Dorn, Tommy Dorn, and Mickey Dorn.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Ronnie Blackwell.
Memorials may be made to Northside Baptist Church, 818 Northside Church Road, Laurens, SC 29360 or to Laurens Pentecostal Holiness Church, 26, Wallace St. Laurens, SC 29360.
