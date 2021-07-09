Melinda Cowart Jackson, 58, of 129 Memory Lane passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital in Clinton, SC.
Born in Gastonia, NC she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Helen Stevens Cowart. Ms. Jackson was a fun loving spirit who adored her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by: children, Allan Cowart of Enoree, Jerry Downs of Enoree, Chasity Jackson of Florida and Kimberly Cowart (Rick Townley) of Kingsville, TX; grandchildren, Joshua Boggess, Blaze Jackson, Kadence Jackson, Cali Jackson, Skye Jackson, Enrique Perez, Hendrico Perez and Mateo Dean; and a brother, Billy Penley of North Carolina.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM Sunday, July 11, 2021, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph.
The family will receive friends at the mortuary immediately following the memorial service.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.