Melvin Shealy, age 78, of Clinton, Tenn., passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at The Waters of Clinton.
Melvin is survived by his wife of 39 years, Bobbie D. Shealy; Daughter, Sonya Lee Barrett of Laurens and husband Keith; son, Jeffery Shealy and wife Cheryl of Laurens; stepsons, Shawn Gaylor, John Gaylor Jr and Tracey Gaylor of Clinton, Tenn.; granddaughters, Amanda Jones and Elizabeth Barrett of Lauren, Faren Gaylor of Clinton, Tenn.; grandson, Patrick Gaylor of Knoxville, Tenn., and Jordan Blake Hester Barrett of Laurens.
In honoring Melvin’s wishes, there will not be any services for him. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tenn., is in charge of all arrangements.