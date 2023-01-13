Melvin Washington Bryant, Jr., age 76, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2023 at the Upstate Community Hospice House.
He was born May 8, 1946 in Spartanburg, SC and was a son of the late Melvin Washington Bryant, Sr. and Nettie Louise Orr Bryant.
Mr. Bryant is survived by his brother, Herman Ted Bryant of Florence; his sisters, Mary Rains McKelvy and Gloria Bryant of Spartanburg; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Nancy Gibson, Carolyn Walker, Geneva B. Smith, Thomas Bryant and Jerry Bryant.
Graveside Services will be conducted 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Whitten Memorial Gardens with Rev. Herman Bryant officiating.
The family would like to express special thanks to the staff of Whitten Center for the love and care given to Melvin over the years.