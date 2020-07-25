Mrs. Merdis A. Hunter, age 90, of 200 Pridmore Street, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Prisma Health Care In Clinton, S.C. She is survived by two son, Leonard (Dorothy) Hunter, and Earl Hunter; six grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and one sister.
Graveside services for Mrs. Merdis Hunter will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 2pm at the Calvary Memorial Gardens in Laurens, with Reverend Larry Chapman officiating. Public viewing will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2020 from 11am-5pm. The family is at the home, and the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.