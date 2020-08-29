Merri Kathryn Owens, age 52, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Spartanburg.
She was born in Clinton, SC and was a daughter of Barbara Lawson Owings of Clinton and the late James B. “Jim” Owings.
Kathy was a graduate of Clinton High School and Piedmont Tech and a former employee of Wachovia Bank. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Clinton.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Owens of the home; a daughter, Laura Owens; a step-daughter, Ashlie Owens; two brothers, Steven Owings (Autumn) of Elkin, NC and Stanley Owings of Clinton; a sister, Susan Kelley (David) of Charlotte, NC; two nieces and three nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 29th at 4 p.m. in the Pinelawn Mausoleum Chapel, 28808 US-76 Clinton, SC 29325. If you are planning to attend, please be respectful and wear a mask.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com