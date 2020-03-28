Michael Chadwick, 61, of 111 Bubba Way and husband of Teresa S. Chadwick passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home.
Born in Tampa, FL he was a son of the late Samuel Carlton and Katherine Howard Chadwick. Mr. Chadwick was employed with Pride Masonry and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church where he was a deacon. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and was loved by all that knew him.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: daughter, Alicia Michele Johnson (Joshua) of Laurens; brothers, Darrell Chadwick (Rita) of Laurens and Keith Chadwick (Debra) of Ware Shoals; sisters, Darlene Montjoy (Bobby) of Laurens, Cindy Oxner (James) of Ware Shoals, and Angel Norwood (John) of Waterloo; and a grandchild, Liberty Michele Gault.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Billy Ray Chadwick.
A private service will be held on Sunday at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Caleb Levi with burial to follow in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.
A visitation for close friends and family will be Saturday, March 28, 2020, at The Kennedy Mortuary from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
