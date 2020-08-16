Michael Christopher Gilliam, age 50, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Union and was the son of Harold Gilliam and Debbie Barber.
Chris was employed at CCL in Clinton and attended Branch Church in Hickory Tavern. He loved fishing, NASCAR and Dirt Track racing, the Pittsburg Steelers, Clemson Tigers; but most of all his family.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife, Marya Petty Gilliam of the home; his sister, Pattie Taylor (Bryan); his children, Kendall Gilliam (Erica); Hanna Gilliam; Kuree Gilliam; Kodie Bishop and Madison Hoke; grandchildren, Raeah Gilliam, Caleb Gilliam, Robbie Hairston, Lillian Davis; arriving in September 2020, Khloe Hamrick and arriving in November 2020, Izabella Gilliam.
Mr. Gilliam was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Bill and Mildred Wilson and paternal grandparents, Harold and Myra Gilliam.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church with burial at Rosemont Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to Branch Church, P.O. Box 732, Laurens, SC 29360.
