Michael David Brewington - Gray Court

Michael David Brewington, age 66, of Gray Court, husband of the late Lana Knight Brewington, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the home of his daughter.
Born in Laurens, he was the son of the late S.B. and Estelle Miller Brewington. Mike was in the construction business and later was a roofer with Sue Penland. He was a member of Highland Home Baptist Church. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, nascar racing, and taking care of his lawn.
He is survived by: his daughters, Angela Michelle Hammonds (Nate) of Anderson and Amy Margaret Hughes (Christopher David) of Laurens; grandchildren, Michael Blake Thornley, MaKennah Brooke Thornley (Austin), Clay Davidson Hughes, Haley Alana Hughes, Khloe Elizabeth Knight and Ryder Bryson Hughes; great-grandchild, Greyson Kai Thornley; siblings, Jerry Wayne Brewington (Charlene) of Gray Court; Patricia Love (Craig) of Blairsville, GA, Roma Lynn Alexander of Gray Court, Susan Smith of Pelzer and Peggy Cantrell of Woodruff.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Highland Home Baptist Church Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph.
The family will be at the home of his daughter, Amy Hughes, 119 Argyle Lane, Laurens and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael D. Brewington Funeral Fund, c/o The Kennedy Mortuary, PO Box 282, Laurens, SC 29360 or by phone at 864-984-4535.
