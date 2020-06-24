Michael Irvin Shockley, age 22, of 384 Woodberry Drive, and husband of Carley Williamson Shockley, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Born in Laurens, he was a son of Shannon Len Shockley of Simpsonville and Karla Bodie Shockley of Ware Shoals. Michael was employed with Tire Pro of Laurens and was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Simpsonville.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by: his daughters, Calvary Shockley and Autumn Shockley of the home; sisters, Kayla Bodie Watts (Christopher) of Ware Shoals, Jennifer Emery of Waterloo, and Angelica Shockley of Simpsonville; paternal grandmother, Sandra Shockley of Clinton; father and mother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Carl Williamson of Clinton; and a special friend, Andrew Taylor of Clinton.
He was predeceased by, maternal grandparents, Charles Bodie and Lisa Prozzo; and a paternal grandfather, Darrell Shockley.
The family will be at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Williamson, 897 A.B. Jacks Road, Clinton, SC 29325, where they will receive friends from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm, on Friday June 26, 2020, at Rosemont Cemetery conducted by Rev. Phil Bryson and Rev. Mike Campbell.
