Michael Jerome Lindsay - Clinton

Mr. Michael Jerome Lindsay of Clinton, South Carolina was born on February 13, 1972 to the late Johnnie Mae Lindsay and Eddie Lee Lindsay.
Michael graduated from Laurens County School District and was a die-hard Clinton Red Devil fan. Michael, better known as Mike or "JJ", worked for the City of Clinton for over 25 years. Michael attended First Baptist Church in Clinton, South Carolina. Mike loved sports and wrestling. He never met a stranger. He loved his family. He was funny and loved to have fun.
He is preceded in death by Adoptive Mother, Mrs. Elizabeth Grant.
Those left to cherish memories: Adoptive Father A.C. Grant, four sisters: Lynette (Ray) Walker, Tammy Lindsay (Melvin Stephens), Tara (Dreon) Ferguson, and Patricia Williams; six brothers: Edward (Teenshia) Lindsay, Christopher (Sherita) Lindsay, AC (Red) Grant, David (Etta) Grant, John Lee Grant, and Randy Grant; Special Aunts: Dianne Watts and Judy Cook (Johnny) Hurst; Great Aunt Lillie K. Richards, Uncles: James Watts, Ronnie Watts, Leon Watts and Bobby Lindsay. A host of nieces and nephews and other family members.