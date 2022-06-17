Michael Lee Lyman, age 73, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the Hospice House of Laurens County.
He was born June 18, 1948 in Wellsville, NY and was a son of the late Morris Roscoe Lyman, Jr., and Doris Hanks Lyman. Mr. Lyman was retired from the construction industry retiring from Bagwell Contractors, and a former electrician at the Blalock Plant in Joanna. He was active in evangelism, prison ministries, bible studies, Christian music, also a big part of his life was helping the Open Door Ministries in Clinton. Mr. Lyman was a US Army Veteran; having served in the Vietnam Era and was stationed in Germany.
Mr. Lyman is survived by his children, Tracy McNair (Edward), Timothy Lyman (Kristen), Tammy Parkey (Ricky), and Michelle Lyman Morgan (Michael); his brothers, Kenny and Jerry Lyman; his sister, Donna Holly and Melanie Johnston; his seventeen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 2 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Open Door Ministries, P O Box 925, Clinton, SC 29325.
