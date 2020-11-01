Michael Lee "Mike" Smith - Laurens

Michael Lee “Mike” Smith, age 65, of 402 Spring Road in Laurens, and husband of Darlene Magaha Smith, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Adelma Leroy Smith, Jr. and Virginia Hartline Smith. Mike was a 1973 graduate of Laurens High School and was of the Baptist faith. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved God and his family dearly. Mr. Smith worked for Laurens Glass from 1972 until it closed in 1996. He relocated to Henderson, NC and continued his career until 2013, when he retired as the production manager. Following his retirement, Mike returned to Laurens to be closer to family and loved ones.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 43 years are a sister, Kristin Nixon (Brad) of Mountville; children, Pam Williamson (Tony) of Donalds, Cary Gillespie (Janice) of Henderson, NC, Brandy Childress (Phil) and Tiffany Ellis of Laurens; grandchildren, Brook Cagle (Brooke), Christin Summer (Richard), Christopher Lassiter, Keri, Deanna, and Jasmine Gillespie, Tori Childress, Ariel and Elijah Ellis; one great-grandchild, Kylie Cagle; and two beloved rottweilers, Butch and Ruby.
In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by a great-grandchild, Alia Brooke Cagle.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 pm on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Westview Memorial Park conducted by Rev. Phil Bryson.
The family will be at the residence.
Visitation will be held at The Kennedy Mortuary from 1:00 – 2:30 pm on Monday prior to the graveside service.
Memorials may be made to American Heart Association or to Laurens County Animal Shelter.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.