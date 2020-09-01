Michael Lee Snipes - Laurens

Michael Lee Snipes, age 69, of Laurens, and husband of Connie Davis Snipes, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, at his home after a long battle with cancer.
Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Albert Lee and Mary Jane Bryant Snipes. Michael was a longtime employee with Bosch Rexroth and was a member of Highland Home Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughter, Kayla Snipes Edwards (Charlie) of Laurens; step-daughter, Becki Barnard of Pelzer; sister, Sandra Powers of Simpsonville; grandchildren, Kaylie Edwards, Carly Edwards, Charlie Edwards III, Hunter Barnard, and Hayden Barnard.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Greenville Memorial Gardens conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.
Memorials may be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 West Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680.
