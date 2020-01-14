Michael “Mike” McCall, age 52, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Clinton and was a son of Joe C. McCall and Catherine Josephine Brewer McCall. He was a former employee of International Paper and Torrington Bearing Company. He was a member of the First Pentecostal Holiness Church and the Rolling S Golf Club.
Mr. McCall is survived by his wife, Gail McCall; his brother, Joe Douglas McCall (Wendy) of Ware Shoals; Debbie Lewis (Jeff) of Honea Path; his nieces and nephew, Catherine Alley, Meaghan Weaver and Caleb McCall.
He is predeceased by a nephew, Mark Lewis.
Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday, January 15, at 12 noon at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Clinton, with burial at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family will be at the home of his parents, Joe and Josephine McCall, 235 Skyland Drive, Clinton, S.C. 29325.
