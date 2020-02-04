James Micheal “Mike” Coker, Jr., age 41, of 590 E. Main St. and husband of Angela Young Coker, passed away February 2, 2020, at Laurens County Hospital.
Born in Duluth, Ga., he was a son of Jodie Ann Griffin Goley (Brian) and the late James Micheal Coker, Sr. A member of Faith Baptist Church, he was the owner of Hi-Tech Auto and was employed with WalMart. Michael loved playing the guitar and working on cars.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by: his children, James Micheal Coker, III, of Eatonton, Ga., and Justin James Coker of Laurens; a brother, Billy Ray Coker (Angel) of Eatonton, Ga.; and a sister, Lisa Ann Taylor (Robert) of Laurens.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 6, at 4 p.m., in The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel, conducted by Pastor Billy Cole.
The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 3:00 to 4:00 pm, on Thursday prior to the service.
The family will be at the home of his mother, 535 E. Main St. in Laurens.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.