Mildred Bragg Matthews, age 84, of Elvis Pressley Blvd., passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at National Healthcare of Clinton.
She was born September 10, 1936, in Spartanburg and was a daughter of the late Hallie John Griffin and Maggie Lee Murray Griffin.
Ms. Bragg attended New Beginning Church of God of Prophecy. She retired as a nursing assistant from Presbyterian Home of Clinton. She was past President of the Elvis Pressley fan club of South Carolina. Ms. Bragg will be remembered for her cooking, especially her cakes.
Ms. Matthews is survived by her sons, Darrell Bragg, Jackie Bragg, and Dennis Bragg (Karen) all of Clinton; her daughter, Vanda Wade (Roger) of Cross Keys; her grandchildren, Niki Wilson (Michael), Aaron Bragg, Dr. Leigh Bragg (Cory Dingus), A.J. Bragg (Courtney); and her six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her half-brother, John Nix of Sumter.
Funeral Services will be held, Monday, June 28, 2021, 2PM, at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with Rev. Danny Driver and Rev. Jackie Bragg officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery of Laurens.
The family will receive friends Sunday evening, June 27, 2021, from 6-8PM at the funeral home in Clinton.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325 or NHC of Clinton, Activities Department, 304 Jacobs Highway, Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online by visiting www.grayfuneralhome.com