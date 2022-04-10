Ms. Mildred Stevenson was born December 6, 1938 to John Watson and Adeline Chappelle in Clinton, South Carolina.
She was a member of New Bethel A.M.E. Church in Clinton, South Carolina and was a Stewardess at her church.
Ms. Stevenson entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Clinton, South Carolina at the age of 83.
She leaves to cherish her memories to her sons, Warren (Sharon) Stevenson, Ronald (Joyce) Stevenson, Thomas Stevenson; her daughters, Diane Stevenson, Celeste Sanders; her brothers, Willie Watson Sr., John Watson; her sister, Margaret Walker, nineteen grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.