Milton H. Burns, Jr., age 81, widower of Sara Brooks Burns passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
He was born on October 26, 1939 and was the son of the late Milton Herbert Burns, Sr. and Janie Myra Coates Burns. He was the Owner and Operator of Burns Service Center, having opened in May 1983 until his retirement in 2016. He was a Veteran of the US Air Force, a Volunteer Fireman, former Chief and President of the Board of Directors with the Mountville Fire Department for 44 Years of Service. A lifelong member and former deacon at Mountville Baptist Church. A Mason at the Cross Hill Masonic Lodge #159 and a proud member of the Upstate Cruisers Car Club.
Mr. Burns is survived by his son, Billy Burns (Amy) of Mountville; his daughter, Beth Quinn (Bobby) of Clinton; his sister, Myra B. Young of Mountville; his grandchildren, Mason Burns of North Augusta, Judson Watkins of Laurens, Karlie Watkins of Laurens and Erica Gilliam (Kendall) of Gray Court; his great-grandchildren, Raeah, Caleb, and Izabella Gilliam.
In addition to his wife and his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Claude Burns and his sister, Betty Coleman.
Graveside Services will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2 PM at Mountville Cemetery with Military and Fireman Honors. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Mountville Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 484, Mountville, SC 29370.