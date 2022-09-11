Milton Junior Rice - Clinton

Mr. Milton Junior Rice was born on November 25, 1929, in Laurens County, South Carolina to the late Milton Rice, Sr. and Beatrice Epps Rice.
He was educated in the public schools of Laurens County, South Carolina and was a member of Springfield Baptist Church in Laurens, South Carolina. He was formerly employed with Peck Cornwall Farm in Clinton, South Carolina.
On Tuesday, September 06, 2022, Mr. Milton Junior Rice joined his Heavenly Father as he entered Eternal Rest at Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital in Clinton, South Carolina at the age of ninety-two. In addition to his parents, Mr. Rice will be met in heaven by his two daughters: Cassandra Rice and Mary Rice; five brothers: Anderson David Rice, Samie Rice, Hubert Rice, Willie Rice, and Arthur Rice; and two sisters: Lula Mae Reeder and Daisy Bell Young.
He leaves to cherish precious memories two grandsons: Aaron and Patrick Rice; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Elizabeth Rice of Laurens, SC; one brother, Robert Rice of Laurens, SC; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.