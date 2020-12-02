Milton Ross Howard - Gray Court

Milton Ross Howard, age 84, of 627 Bolt Road, and husband of the late Carolyn Jeanette Howard, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Prisma Health Greenville Hospital.
Born in Greenville, SC, he was a son of the late Milton Robert Howard and May Belle Ross Howard. A veteran of the National Guard, Mr. Howard retired South Carolina DOT and was a member of Henderson Baptist Church in Hickory Tavern. Mr. Howard also loved music and playing the guitar.
He is survived by: sons, Timmy and Tony Howard of Gray Court; daughter, Ronda Favors (Kyle) of Gray Court; brother, James Howard (Barbara) of Gray Court; sister, Sheila Alewine (Bill) of Laurens; grandchildren, Michael Howard, Stephen Howard (Jessica) and Candace Holliday (Carl) and Melissa Howard (Ethan Taylor); great-grandchildren, Blake Howard, Brayden Howard, Cohen Taylor and Camdin Taylor.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by: son, Milton Douglas Howard; brothers, Ed Howard, Randy Howard and Roger Howard; sisters, Joyce Caldwell and Patricia Smith.
Visitation with be held Friday, December 4 from 6:00-8:00 at The Kennedy Mortuary. The funeral service will be held Saturday, December 5 at 2:00 at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel with committal service at Westview Memorial Park.
The family will be 627 Bolt Road in Gray Court.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County at 1304 Springdale Drive, Clinton, SC 29325.
