Minnie "Louise" Watkins Owens - Gray Court

Minnie “Louise” Watkins Owens, age 101, of Greenpond Road, and widow of S.B. Owens, Jr., passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community.
Born in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late Dempsey and Minnie Wise Watkins. Louise was formerly employed with Laurens Mill (Milliken) and was a member of Rabun Creek Baptist Church.
Surviving are her two daughters, Barbara League of Moore, SC, and Elaine Boiter of Greenwood, SC; four grandchildren, Susan Trotter and husband Michael, Mike Boiter and wife Cindy, Lisa Largen and husband Will, and Brandt League; and eleven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Owens was predeceased by her siblings, Sloan Watkins, Alton Watkins, Ludie Watkins, Geneva Armstrong, Margie Armstrong, Ruby Murphy, and Mary Young. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Rabun Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Lutheran Hospice, 429 North Main Street, Suite 3, Greenville, SC 29601.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thenkennedymortuary.com.