Mrs. Minnie O Sullivan, of 103 Shands passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at her home.
She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and extended family. Funeral services will be held 1p.m., Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the C. D Beasley Memorial Chapel of Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens, with Dr W.O.Harrison officiating. Burial will be in the Old Shady Oak Baptist Church Cemetery in Simpsonville, S.C.
The family is at their respective homes, and the Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.