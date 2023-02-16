Miriam Milam Adair, 98, widow of Col. Archie Sam Adair, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2023.
She was born January 28, 1924 in Laurens, SC and was a daughter of the late James Young and Fanny Eleazer Milam.
Mrs. Adair is survived by her three children, Cheryl Adair Ravenel (Ted) of Columbia, SC, Marilyn March Adair Nichols (Neal) of Enterprise, AL, and Caron Adair Seebaldt (Curt) of Shalimar, FL; her grandchildren, Mary Ravenel Catoe (Bobby), James Young Ravenel (Janessa), Dr. T.R. Ravenel (Lisa), Nicole Nichols Scott (Eddie), Justin O’Neal Nichols (Tiphanie), and Dr. Kelly Adair Seebaldt; and her thirteen great grandchildren.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Rosemont Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Mike McCracken officiating.
The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Adair family with arrangements.