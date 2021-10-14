Mitchel Gault Knight, Jr. - Gray Court

Mitchel Gault Knight, Jr., age 68, of Gray Court and husband of Debbie Jean Alford Knight, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at PRISMA Health – Laurens County Hospital.
Born in Laurens County, he was the son of the late Mitchel Gault Knight, Sr. and Margaret Virginia Baldwin Knight. Mr. Knight ran a sawmill and was a logger. He was a hard worker who never met a stranger, he was willing to help anyone, and he loved his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife are: children, Samuel Gault Knight (Melissa) of Laurens, Catherine Ophelia Knight of Laurens, Melissa Ann Griffin (Steve) of Gray Court and Lucas Hank Knight of Gray Court; grandchildren, Katelyn, Dylan, Thomas, Molly, Damon, Landon, and Liam “Abel”; sisters, Marilyn Knight Barbrey of Gray Court and Gaynelle Knight Wilson (Tommy) of Hickory Tavern and a brother, Walter Randale Knight of Gray Court
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sisters, Lana Knight Brewington and Judy Etta Weisner.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the Knight Family Cemetery at 3088 Sawmill Road, Gray Court, SC 29645.
The family will be at 1004 Rolling Meadows Road, Gray Court, SC 29645.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Kennedy Mortuary Funeral Fund, c/o Mitchel Knight.
