Mitchell D. Prather - Mountville

Mitchell D. Prather, age 72, of Mountville, SC, widower of Judy Lawson Prather, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021 at his home.
He was born February 15, 1949 in Clinton and was a son of the late Macon Dennis and the late Bernice Ellis Prather.
Mr. Prather was a proud United States Army Veteran who served two tours in the Vietnam War. Mitchell was an avid outdoorsman who loved his guns and anything that had to do with hunting and fishing. He will be dearly missed and will always be remembered for being a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.
He is survived by his children, Amanda D. Barcenas (Victor) of Cross Hill, Michelle Prather of Mountville, Dawn Young (Chris) of Cross Hill, Mitchell J. Prather (Elyse) of Mountville; his 15 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; and his brothers, Randy Prather, Steve Prather, and Myron Prather; and sister, Terry Boyter.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his son, Macon Keith Prather, his daughter, Tabitha Renee King; and his sisters, Carol Pressley, Linda Knight, Geraldine Hastings.
Graveside Services will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 2 PM at the Whitmire Cemetery with Pastor Travis King officiating. The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.