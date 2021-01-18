Mrs. Molly Freeman Finnila, age 83, of Gray Court SC entered into enteral life with Jesus Christ at her home.
She was born in Greenville and was a daughter of the late H G Freeman and Maebell Burden Freeman.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Teresa Mae McMilliana; sister, Mary Jane Maker, Helen Wilson and Sharon Dickson; a brother Arthur Eugene Freeman.
She is survived by a son, William Henry Campbell of Gray Court, five granddaughters, Heather McCaskill Swagart, Stephanie Bond, Amanda Shrainer, Candice Campbell Phillips and Samantha Campbell; six great-grandchildren, Alex and Zack Bond, Sarah Rose Shraner, Uriah, Ada and Asher Phillips; and her sisters, Betty Lambert and Florence Shockley.
Molly worked 46 years, many years in textile retiring with 14 years at Stouffer/Nestle frozen food in Gaffney. She volunteered as a foster grandparent at Gray Court Owings school for five years where she was presented with the South Carolina Board of Education award. Mrs. Finnila was of the Baptist faith.
Graveside services will be conducted Friday, January 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Rosemont Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178 Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com