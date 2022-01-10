Myra Burns Young - Mountville

Myra Burns Young, passed away January 9, 2022. Born in Mountville, SC, January 16, 1935 to the late Herbert & Janie Coates Burns.
She was a member of Mountville Baptist Church, she served 52 years in the pre-school & nursery department. She was a member of the WMU, worked with the youth and many other duties. Myra was retired from Piedmont Rural Telephone Cooperative as Commercial Supervisor with over 32 years of service and a lifelong member of the Independent Telephone Pioneer Association. After retirement, Myra substituted in Laurens County School District 56 4k & 5K programs for many years.
She is survived by her children, Jan Young McGarry (Brian) of Spartanburg, Frank Young (Dianne), and Joy Young Bullard (Travis) of Mountville; her grandchildren, Dr. Brittany Rudy (Brandon) of Simpsonville, Corey Pitts (Stephanie), and Casey Pitts (Katie) of Mountville, Carey Pitts Velasquez (Julio) of Mountville, and Malissa Crocker (Danny) of Laurens; her great-grandchildren, Spanky Crocker (Abigayle), Sissy Crocker, Charlotte Rudy, Colin Rudy, Jackson Pitts, Andrew Pitts, Aaron Pitts, Alexandria Velasquez; one great-great grandchild, Steele Crocker.
She is predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Young, her sister, Betty Burns Coleman (Paul), her brothers, Claude H. Burns (Virginia), and Milton H. Burns (Sara) and her great-grandson, Adam Velasquez.
Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 2 PM at the Mountville Cemetery with Rev. Allie McNider and Rev. Thomas Cartledge. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 11, 2022 from 6 to 8 PM at the Gray Funeral Home in Clinton. The family will be at her home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Mountville Baptist Church, PO BOX 484 Mountville SC 29370.
