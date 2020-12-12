Myrtice Wilkes Foster, age 92, of Clinton, died Friday, December 11, 2020, at Langston Place.
She was born April 25, 1928 in Laurens County, Georgia, and was a daughter of the late Ben Wilkes and Henrietta Wilkes Young. She was a 1946 graduate of Clinton High school. Mrs. Foster retired from M.S. Bailey Bank.
She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and playing in the handbell choir.
Mrs. Foster is survived by her daughter, Kathy F. Brown of Mauldin.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Richard Donald Foster; her sisters, Lois Wilkes Horton, Avis McDonald; and her brother, Dewey Wilkes.
A private graveside service will be conducted Monday, December 14, 2020 at the Rosemont Cemetery.