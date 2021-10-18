Nancy Bagwell Hornsby - Waterloo

Nancy Bagwell Hornsby, age 75, of Waterloo, and widow of Marion Gene Hornsby, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at PRISMA Healthcare – Greenville Memorial.
She was born in Laurens and was a daughter of the late George Washington and Beatrice Pearson Bagwell and was a member of Second Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Alisa Jeffords (Mark) of Simpsonville and George Hornsby (Susan) of Hickory Tavern; grandchildren, Lauren Jeffords Atkins (Joel), Ashley Jeffords, Hannah Jeffords, Carlee Hornsby and Emma Grace Hornsby; a great-grandson, Chase Atkins; a brother, David Bagwell (Lisa) of Oxford, NC; and a sister, Judy Britt (John) of Waterloo.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 21st at 11:00 AM at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Reiny Koshel, with burial in Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the mortuary.
Memorials may be made to Laurens Baptist Crisis Center, 30 Ranch Road, Laurens, SC 29360.
The family will be at the home of George Hornsby, 1132 Neely Ferry Road, Laurens, SC 29360.
