Nancy Bowen Johnson Henderson, age 81, formerly of Cartersville, GA, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Martha Franks Retirement Community in Laurens, SC.
She was born in Easley, SC on March 2, 1940, and was the daughter of the late Thomas Monroe Johnson and Nan Bowen Johnson.
Nancy was a woman of faith and loved her family and her Lord.
She is survived by her husband, Dwight Henderson; her sons, David Henderson (Lynn) of Douglasville, GA and Jon Henderson (Kay) of Laurens; her grandchildren, Tyler Henderson, Drew Henderson, Mary Susan H. Fiedler (Gaines) and Matt Henderson; and one great-grandson, Waylon Fiedler.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her sister, Lynda Johnson, and her brother, Tom Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Martha Franks Rasor Chapel conducted by Rev. Dr. H. Lawton Neely and Rev. Dr. Bev T. Kennedy, Jr. with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Martha Franks Rasor Chapel one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Martha Franks Retirement Community of Laurens, 1 Martha Franks Dr, Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.